Attempted Carjacking on Franklin Ave Thwarted by Boyfriend

From the Maplewood Police Department:

On Thursday, July 20, 2023 at approximately 11:50pm, the Maplewood Police Department responded to the area of 256 Franklin Avenue on a report of an attempted carjacking. The victim reported that while sitting in her parked motor vehicle two male subjects ran towards her. Once at the vehicle, one male subject reached into her driver’s side window and attempted to remove her from the vehicle. While attempting to yell for help the second male assaulted her, striking her in the face with a closed fist. At this time the victim’s boyfriend exited the residence and began yelling at the male subjects, causing them to flee the area on foot East on Franklin Avenue. The male subjects are described as black male’s juveniles, between the ages of 15 -17yrs old, approximately 5’11” wearing shorts and white and black hooded sweatshirts. The victim reported that at no time was a weapon shown or threatened. The victim sustained superficial injuries and refused medical attention.

Anyone with information or video of the male actors should contact Detective Rodrigues

973-761-7920 or email BRODRIGUES@MAPLEWOODNJ.GOV.