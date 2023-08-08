Brooklyn Man Arrested for Luring Minor to Maplewood Memorial Park for Sex

Update: According to a law enforcement source, the suspect, Nazarjon Abdukahorov, 27, of Brooklyn, sought to lure a 14-year-old Essex County girl to Maplewood Memorial Park. The suspect was arrested early this month.

From the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office:

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Maplewood Police Chief Albert Sally announced the arrest of a 27-year-old Brooklyn man on charges of luring a 14-year-old girl to a Maplewood park for sexual purposes.

The Special Victim’s Unit of the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office received a tip that an adult male was exchanging messages with a 14-year-old girl whom he met on a dating app. Those messages progressed to a plan to meet in person for sexual activity.

Detectives from the Special Victim’s Unit, working with the Maplewood Police Department, conducted surveillance involving the planned meet-up location. When the suspect arrived at the predetermined time and place, detectives placed him under arrest.

The suspect was identified as Nazarjon Abdukahorov, 27, of Brooklyn, and charged with second degree Luring, and third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He is currently detained at the Essex County Correctional Facility pending disposition of these charges.

These are accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. If anyone receives information about abuse, please call the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.