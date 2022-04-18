Crime Is Up in 2022, Says Maplewood Police Chief

“Crime is definitely on the rise,” said Maplewood Police Chief Jim DeVaul at the April 13 Maplewood Public Safety Committee meeting.

“We had a sexual assault [that was] domestic violence related. We have an additional domestic violence — aggravated assault. We had a huge jump in theft and a huge jump in auto theft,” added DeVaul, relaying Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) numbers from January and February 2022 as they compared to the same year-to-date numbers from 2021.

In a followup email, DeVaul noted that March 2022 numbers were not yet available: “UCR is always 2 months behind.”

DeVaul also reported, “Shoplifting has picked up” and “package thefts is very big this year.”

The Chief suggested that residents should have their packages directed to neighbors who are home to accept them. He said some thefts were “after school incidents” but also that many were “people following delivery services around” to steal packages.

Regarding overnight thefts from vehicles, DeVaul said these incidents tend to be “narrow in scope — usually 5, 6 or 10 vehicles in a concentrated area overnight.” DeVaul advised residents to lock their cars and not leave items of value in cars.

With regard to auto theft, DeVaul said that 13 cars were stolen in February 2022. “All 13 had the keys in them or were running at the time,” said DeVaul. “It is very widespread,” he added, saying, “Patterns are your 24-hour businesses but you can’t say it’s any one area of town. The people committing know what they are looking for. They also know we can’t pursue them. That’s just one of the reasons why auto theft is trending so high right now.”

During public comments Leah White of Hughes Street noted that the Jacoby-Hughes Street neighborhood had been through a shooting incident last July and said that, with spring, concerning activities were ratcheting up on the street again.

White lauded police for responding to calls, but asked, “Why does it have to be when we bring up things that are of concern to us? You would think as peace officers who have taken an oath that you would be in the neighborhood and we would see you on a regular basis … to deter to the crime on the street.”

White was one of four Hughes and Jacoby Street neighbors to ask for greater police presence during public comments. One neighbor said that the incidents all related back to one resident and asked why more could not be done to evict that person.

Mayor Dean Dafis said that the police and code enforcement were working to document incidents, but noted that the town does not have eviction powers. He said, however, that public safety threats could be forwarded to the courts and that the county had the power of eviction.

Dafis also said that police presence was being increased and said there would soon be a community meeting to follow up.

“We are watching this,” said DeVaul, but then added, “We are not going to take a wait-and-see approach. … Nothing major is going to happen like it did last year.”

In response to one resident asking what he could supply to police to help, DeVaul said he would ask all residents to install video camera recording devices if he could.

“What we tried to do was build a community coalition last year to fight this problem.” DeVaul asked residents with camera devices to join the video alliance and share camera footage with police. Although DeVaul said he knew not all residents were comfortable with video surveillance, “Those things help us.”

Regarding the shooting death of CHS student Moussa Fofana last June at Underhill, DeVaul said, “That case was not solved by a witness. It was solved by a camera.”

February 2022 UCR data for Maplewood, NJ: