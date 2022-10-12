Emily Kilgore Breaks Barriers as Maplewood’s 1st Female Firefighter

Emily Kilgore is one of nine new firefighters who started work together at the South Essex Fire Department on September 19.

But Kilgore stands apart from her new colleagues in at least one way: She is the first female ever to serve as a firefighter in Maplewood.

As a member of the newly created SEFD — a department formed by a merger of the former South Orange and Maplewood fire departments — Kilgore is the second female firefighter to serve in South Orange. She is preceded there by Heidi Monsees, who retired after 23 years at the South Orange Fire Department.

Under blue skies on October 9, Kilgore and eight other new firefighters/EMTs — or emergency medical technicians — were officially sworn in at the Sloan Street firehouse, as the towns of South Orange and Maplewood celebrated the new, consolidated fire department.

Kilgore is from the Sewaren community in Woodbridge Township. She is a 2015 graduate of Woodbridge High School and earned her degree in National Security at New Jersey City University.

“I volunteered since I was 16 years old being an EMT and that was pretty much my whole life, doing EMS [emergency medical services]. I did it for nine years, and I went to college, so I was doing that through college.” Previous to being hired by SEFD, Kilgore worked for Union County EMS and Hazmat.

“This is the field that I wanted to be in. I knew it from age 16,” Kilgore added, “So this officially is my lifelong career. I want to do for this for the rest of my life. I’m very excited to be here.”

Kilgore said that many of the volunteers she works with are inspired by her path. “They say, ‘That’s where we wanna go! That’s the path that I want to take.’ EMS is great. It gets you involved more into all these kind of departments, fire, police, EMS, and it seems like fire is on people’s agenda for their future.”

With firefighting, Kilgore said, “We do a lot of community work and it’s rewarding to be involved with the community.”

Regarding current SEFD Co-Chiefs Joseph Alvarez and Daniel Sullivan, as well as her fellow firefighters, Kilgore says, “Everybody has been so supportive.” She noted that the new department’s leadership is “pushing for this department to be the best that it can be, and that’s one of the things I love about it.”