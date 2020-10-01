Essex County Prosecutor: Three People Shot in Orange, One Fatally

From the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, October 1, 2020:

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Orange Police Director Todd R. Warren announced today that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the Orange Police Department are investigating a triple shooting in Orange yesterday that resulted in the death of Rahjah Robinson, 30, of Orange.

Yesterday, at approximately 8:27 pm a group of men were gathered in the area of 200 Oakwood Place in Orange when someone starting shooting at the group. Three people were shot. All three were transported to University Hospital where Robinson was pronounced dead at 9:10 pm yesterday.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-887-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.