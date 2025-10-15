July Maplewood Deaths Ruled Murder-Suicide

From the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office:

Autopsy Determines Maplewood Deaths Were Case of Murder-Suicide

Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Maplewood Police Chief Albert Sally announced today that the deaths of two individuals found in a Maplewood residence have been determined to be a murder-suicide, following the results of an autopsy.

On July 11, 2025, Maplewood police officers responded to a call for a welfare check at 422 South 4th Street. Upon arrival they discovered the bodies of Kathleen Constantino, 73, and her husband, Michael Constantino, 71.

The autopsy determined Kathleen Constantino died from stab wounds. Michael Constantino died from an anti-freeze overdose and his death has been ruled a suicide.

No additional information is being released at this time and the investigation into this matter is now concluded.

The public is encouraged to report any information related to criminal activity by contacting the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. All calls will remain confidential.