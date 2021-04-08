Maplewood Issues Sexual Assault Awareness Month Proclamation, as Police Investigate Allegations Involving Columbia HS Students

The Maplewood Township Committee issued a proclamation on Tuesday acknowledging the month of April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
The proclamation noted that nearly 1 in 5 women in the United States have experienced sexual assault or harassment, but only 5 out of every 1,000 perpetrators . . .
