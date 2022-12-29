Maplewood Woman Assaulted in Washington Park Home Wednesday Afternoon

From the Maplewood Police:

On 12/28/22 at approximately 3:45PM, a man approached a home at Washington Park and knocked on the door several times. The resident opened the door slightly to inquire who was knocking. The man pushed the door open, causing a physical altercation with the homeowner. The homeowner was able to get away and the actor left the home and entered a vehicle. The vehicle drove off towards Ridgewood Road. It was reported that the man had a handgun by his waistband. There were no major injuries to the homeowner. EMS arrived on scene for evaluation and it was determined no further medical

assistance was needed. No items were reported taken from the home.

The male is described as medium brown complexion, 20 to 25 years old, approximately 6 foot tall and thin build. He was reported to be wearing a surgical mask, grey sweatpants with a black handgun by his front waistband of his pants.

The vehicle involved is described as a dark colored 4 door Subaru.

Information on this assault was shared with other area police agencies. The Maplewood Police Detective Bureau is continuing the investigation and extra patrol officers have been assigned to the area. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Maplewood Police at (973) 762-3400.

Editor’s note: Neighbors of the victim contacted Village Green to verify that the victim is female.