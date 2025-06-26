Maplewood Man Wanted in Connection with Arson of Police Vehicles in Brooklyn

The New York City Police Department on Wednesday said they are still seeking the whereabouts of a 21-year-old Maplewood man and announced awards totaling $30,000 for information leading to the arrest, indictment and/or conviction of the man who is wanted for setting fire to 11 police vehicles in Brooklyn on June 12.

Police later identified Jakhi Lodgson-McCray in connection with the arson that took place near the 83rd Precinct and have been looking for him ever since, requesting the public’s assistance in locating him.

According to the NYPD, at approximately 1 a.m. on June 12, the suspect climbed over a gate and entered the parking lot near Dekalb Avenue and Central Ave. “He then placed fire starters on the windshields, hoods and tires of multiple NYPD vehicles. A fire ignited, causing severe damage to 11 NYPD vehicles. The individual felt the location on foot, heading northbound on Hart Avenue. No injuries were reported,” stated a release from the NYPD.

On June 18, police posted a photo of Lodgson-McCray and along with video that they allege is Lodgson-McCray on the NYPD Instagram account, stating that the fire caused significant damage to the police vehicles. News reports said the damage was estimated at $800,000. “There is zero tolerance for anyone who attacks the NYPD,” the post read.

At a press conference, police said Lodgson-McCray is also wanted for criminal mischief for an incident in connection to a Free Palestine protest at Columbia University, where police allege he disguised himself as a student a caused damage to a statue. (See press conference footage in the ABC 7 NY report below.)

The NYPD announcement on Wednesday said the combined reward includes up to $3,500 from Crime Stoppers, payable upon arrest and indictment, as well as an additional $6,500 from Crime Stoppers, payable upon conviction, $10,000 from ATF payable for arrest and conviction, and $10,000 from US Marshals, payable upon arrest of the person(s) responsible for this incident.

A Columbia High School student by the name of Jakhi Lodgson-McCray served as a student representative to the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education in 2020-2021.

Watch an ABC 7 NY Eyewitness News report here:

The NYPD urges anyone with information regarding this incident to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).