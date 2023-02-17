Maplewood Police: 67-Year-Old Woman Struck in Hit-and-Run

From the Maplewood Police Department:

February 9th – February 15th

February 10, 2023: Larceny/Theft Arrest: On February 10 at 11:29am, Maplewood Police Department Responded to Walgreens located at 1511 Springfield Avenue on a report of shoplifting. During the investigation on scene, Officer Celis provided a description on the actor to other units responding. Officer Gill and Officer Mesler were able to locate a male matching the description at the intersection of Springfield Avenue and Rutgers Street. Officers arrested a 36-year-old male, Quadir Harris of Newark, NJ for Shoplifting. He was processed and released form police custody.

February 11, 2023: Motor Vehicle Theft: An unsecured/unlocked Mercedes Benz with the keys left inside was stolen from a driveway of a resident on Fairview Terrace. Owner reports the vehicle was parked at 9 p.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023 and when she went out to the vehicle on Saturday at 9 a.m. February 11, 2023 the vehicle was missing. Vehicle was recovered in Newark several days later.

February 11, 2023: LSA/MVA: On February 11,2023 approximately 6:36 pm, the Maplewood Police Department was notified of a pedestrian struck in the area of Chancellor Avenue and 44th Street. Maplewood Units responded to the area of the crash to render aid to the female pedestrian. The striking vehicle did not remain on scene of the crash. The victim, later identified as a 67-year-old female resident of Maplewood was transported to University Hospital where she is being treated for non- life-threatening injuries. This is an on-going investigation by the Maplewood Traffic Unit.

February 13, 2023: Larceny/Theft: A Catalytic Convertor was removed from a work van that was parked in a private lot on Ohio Street. Owner reported parking his van on Friday, February 10 and when he returned on Monday, February 13 at 8 am he discovered the Catalytic Convertor was removed from his vehicle.

February 14, 2023: Larceny/Theft: An unsecured/unlocked Mercedes Benz was rummaged through during the early morning hours Tuesday, February 14. Caller reports hearing his car horn sounding and when he looked outside he observed a unknown black male approximately 14 years old wearing a black sweatshirt rummaging through his vehicle. The male was last seen running down Hillcrest Rd towards Irvington Avenue. Victim reported that his wallet was removed from the vehicle in this incident.

In addition to the above events, there were zero shoplifting incidents during this time frame.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect the residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.