Maplewood Police Arrest 16-Year-Old Girl in Car Break-Ins Near Jacoby & Brown Sts.

From the Maplewood Police Department:

April 6th – April 12th

April 11, 2023: Burglary/Arrest: On 4/11/23 at 5:13 PM, Maplewood Police Officers Dolan, and Cruz responded to the area of Brown and Jacoby Street on a report of three juveniles breaking into vehicles. After investigation on scene, Maplewood Police Officers arrested a 16-year-old female Juvenile, of Newark, NJ for Burglary, Criminal Trespassing and Hindering. Two Juvenile males also were identified and brought in for Safekeeping and all three juveniles were ultimately released to the custody of family members.

April 08, 2023: Motor Vehicle Theft: A Lexus was stolen from a driveway on Summit Ave on 4/8/23 at 10:32 P.M. Two unknown males dressed in all black were seen running down the victim’s driveway and entering the vehicle. The vehicle was last seen traveling Southbound on Summit Avenue.

April 10, 2023: An unlocked/unsecured Infiniti was stolen from the parking lot of 1511 Springfield Avenue (WAWA) when the owner left the vehicle running while entering the store. The vehicle was recovered a short time later by the NJSP on the New Jersey Turnpike.

April 10, 2023: Attempted Motor Vehicle Theft: A Chevy Cruz that was parked on Franklin Avenue was entered by an unknown person sometime during the overnight hours on Monday, April 10. Once entry was gained to the vehicle, the ignition was damaged by an unknown object in an attempt to steal the vehicle.

April 11, 2023: Larceny/Theft: A contractor doing work on a home on Menzel Avenue reported that his wallet that was left in his unsecured/unlocked truck was removed while he was doing work inside the residence. The vehicle was entered by an unknown person between the hours of 9:00 am and 12:00 pm on Tuesday, April 11th.

In addition to the above events, there were two shoplifting incidents during this time frame.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect the residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.