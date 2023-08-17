Maplewood Police Arrest Man in Burglary at Maplewood Pool

From the Maplewood Police Department:

August 11: Theft from Motor Vehicle: On this date a report was generated for a past tense theft from a motor vehicle. The complainant reported that his motor vehicle, a 2008 Infinity G35, was parked at Dehart Park unsecured with the window down when the theft occurred. This incident is under investigation by the Maplewood Police Department’s Detective Bureau.

August 12: Burglary: On this date MPD responded to the Maplewood Community Pool, located at 187 Boyden Avenue, on a report of a past tense burglary that occurred during the overnight hours. The caller reported that when he arrived for his shift, he observed the exterior door to the men’s bathroom broken and left open. During the investigation it was determined to be one male subject, later identified as Justin Bleasdale of Maplewood. Bleasdale was later charged with {2c: 17-3A (1)} Criminal Mischief.

August 12: Motor Vehicle Theft: On this date MPD responded to Valley Street on a report of a past tense motor vehicle theft. The caller reported that her motor vehicle, a white 2015 Hyundai Sonata, was parked in the rear of the residence at approximately 1:00pm but when she returned to the vehicle at approximately 3:15pm the vehicle was no longer there. While on scene patrols observed glass in the area of parking spot that the vehicle was last seen. This incident is under investigation by the Maplewood Police Department’s Detective Bureau.

August 15: Warrant Arrest: On this date a male subject, Daniel Little of Jersey City, NJ, was placed under arrest on the strength of four outstanding Warrants out of Jersey City, Secaucus, Mountainside, and Newark. Little was subsequently turned over to the custody of Secaucus PD without incident.

In addition to the above events, there were three shoplifting incidents during this time frame.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.