Maplewood Police: Attempted Vehicle Theft With Child In the Car on Van Ness Terrace

From Maplewood Police Department:

February 3rd – February 9th

February 3, 2023: Larceny/Theft: A resident of Claremont Avenue reported that a package that was delivered on Friday, February 3rd, was removed from his front steps by an unknown male wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt.

February 6, 2023: Attempted Motor Vehicle Theft: A resident of Van Ness Terr was a victim of an attempted motor vehicle theft on Monday, February 6th, at approximately 8:00 am. The vehicle owner left their unlocked/unsecured vehicle running with a child inside while he went back inside the home to retrieve an item. Upon exiting his home he observed a black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, white sneakers, orange gloves, and white surgical mask run from his vehicle and enter a dark grey or black BMW. Nobody was harmed in this incident.

February 6, 2023: Larceny/Theft: On Monday, February 6, 2023 at 10:00 am an unlocked/unsecured work van was entered when the owner parked his vehicle on Midland Blvd. An unknown male removed a tablet from the vehicle and fled in a dark colored BMW.

In addition to the above events, there was one shoplifting incident during this time frame.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect the residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.