Maplewood Police Blotter: Brown Street Home Burglarized; Suspects Take Keys to Steal New BMW

The following is the Maplewood Police blotter for February 6 through February 26:

February 13-25, 2025, Motor vehicle rummages: Maplewood Police received reports of motor vehicles rummaged on Midland Boulevard, Burnett Avenue, Mountain Avenue, Newark Way, Suffolk Avenue, Jacoby Street, and Springfield Avenue.

February 19, 2025, Theft of motor vehicle rims and tires: Maplewood Police officers responded to an Oakland Road residence on a report of a theft for motor vehicle rims and tires. The vehicle owner reported that they parked their 2018 Honda Accord overnight in their driveway. The following morning, they discovered the rims and tires missing from their vehicle.

February 21, 2025, Theft of motor vehicle: Police responded to a Springfield Avenue business on a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The vehicle owner reported that they left their 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan running and unsecured. When they returned to their vehicle, it was missing from the parking lot. The vehicle was later recovered in Newark, NJ.

February 22, 2025, Residential burglary and motor vehicle theft: Officers responded to a Brown Street residence on a report of a burglary with a motor vehicle theft. After an on-scene investigation, it was determined that unknown suspect(s) entered through a first-floor window of the residence, obtained the keys to the 2025 BMW X5, and exited the residence to steal the vehicle parked in the driveway.

February 24, 2025, Theft of motor vehicle rims and tires: Police responded to a Midland Boulevard residence on a report of a theft for motor vehicle rims and tires. The vehicle owner reported that they parked their 2023 Honda Civic on the street, when they returned to their vehicle, they discovered the rims and tires missing.

February 25, 2025, Theft of motor vehicle: Police responded to a Prospect Street church parking lot on a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The vehicle owner reported that they parked their 2010 Ford F150 overnight in the church parking lot. The following morning, they discovered their vehicle missing.

In addition to the above incidents, there were two shoplifting incidents and one package theft.

The Maplewood Police Department asks that residents ensure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times.

The Maplewood Police Department offers FREE Home Security Surveys to residents of the Township. These surveys are designed to assist residents of security options they can use to further protect their residences. If you would like to have a survey conducted for your residence, please visit the Maplewood Police Department website and select the Home Security Survey to fill out the request.