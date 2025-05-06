Maplewood Police Blotter: DUI and Narcotics Arrests, Car Thefts

The following is the Maplewood Police Department blotter for April 21-29, 2025.

April 29, 2025, Shoplifting Arrest: Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Springfield Avenue business on a report of a shoplifting. The business manager reported an individual stole approximately $60 worth of merchandise. Officers Beischer and Mesler located a male matching the description given by the manager. After the officers’ investigation, a 48-year-old Staten Island man was arrested for shoplifting and released with a summons.

April 27, 2025, Narcotics Arrest: Maplewood Police Officer Alexander responded to the Maplewood Train Station on a welfare check. Officer’s spoke with the NJ Transit conductor, who requested two individuals be removed from the train. After officer’s investigation, a 33-year-old Hackettstown man was arrested for possession of a Schedule II narcotic and possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) with the intent to distribute.

April 26, 2025, DUI Arrest: Maplewood Police Officers Perone and Dolan conducted a motor vehicle stop of a 2018 Ford Escape on Prospect Street. After the officers’ investigation, a 34-year-old Union man was arrested for driving under the influence. He was also issued a summons for open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.

April 24 – 30, 2025, Motor Vehicle Rummages: Between April 24 and April 30, Maplewood Police received reports of motor vehicles rummage on Midland Boulevard, Orchard Road, Springfield Avenue and Jacoby Street.

April 24, 2025, Shoplifting Arrest: Maplewood Police Officer Alabdalla responded to a Springfield Avenue business on a report of a shoplifting. The business manager reported an individual stole approximately $6 worth of merchandise. Officer Alabdalla located and stopped a male who matched the description given by the manager. After the officer’s investigation, a 42-year-old Vauxhall man was arrested for shoplifting and released with a summons.

April 22, 2025, Stolen Motor Vehicle: Maplewood Police officers responded to a Springfield Avenue business on a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The vehicle owner left his 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer running in front of their residence. When the vehicle owner returned to their vehicle, they discovered it stolen. The vehicle was recovered in Union, New Jersey.

April 22, 2025, Stolen Motor Vehicle: Maplewood Police officers responded to an Edmund Terrace residence on a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The vehicle owner left his 2010 Mercedes Benz running in front of the business. When the vehicle owner returned to their vehicle, they discovered it stolen. The vehicle was recovered in East Orange, New Jersey.

April 21, 2025, Stolen Motor Vehicle Arrest: Maplewood Police officers and detectives responded to a Springfield Avenue business on a report of two males attempting to steal a motor vehicle. The vehicle owner left his Infiniti running in the business parking lot. Detectives observed the males enter into the vehicle and attempt to flee in it. Detectives stopped and arrested an 18-year-old Irvington man and charged him with conspiracy to commit a burglary and conspiracy to commit a motor vehicle theft. The other male fled the area on foot.

