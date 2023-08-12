Maplewood Police Blotter: Man Steals Mac Desktop from Springfield Ave Store

From Maplewood Police Dept.:

August 4: Burglary: On this date MPD responded to North Terrace on a report of a burglary to a residence. During the investigation it was determined that a subject entered the residence through an unsecured rear bathroom window. The subject then attempted to locate keys to 2 BMW vehicles parked in the driveway. The subject was not able to locate the keys at this time and no proceeds were reported missing. It should also be noted that at no time did the subject come in contact or speak with the caller while inside of the residence. This incident is under investigation by the Maplewood Police Department’s Detective Bureau.

August 4: Theft: On this date MPD responded to Tax Max Computers, located at 1843 Springfield Avenue on a report of a theft. The caller reported that a male subject exited the store carrying a Mac Desktop computer and was currently walking East on Springfield Avenue. The caller described the subject as a black male, wearing a black shirt, and black sweatpants. Officers were able to locate and stop the male subject on Springfield Avenue while still in possession of the Desktop computer. At this time the male subject, identified as Chidozie Onyema, of Maplewood NJ, was placed under arrest and transported to MPD for processing. Chidozie Onyema was later charged with Theft {2c: 20-11b} and was transported to the Essex County Correctional Facility.

August 8: Theft from Motor Vehicle: On this date a citizen’s report was generated for a past tense theft from a motor vehicle. The complainant reported that on August 7, 2023 her motor vehicle, a Red Honda CRV, was parked in the WaWa parking lot, located at 1511 Springfield Avenue. When she returned to the vehicle, she noticed that her black purse and several items were missing. This incident is under investigation by the Maplewood Police Department’s Detective Bureau.

