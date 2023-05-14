Maplewood Police Blotter May 4-May 10: Columbia HS Evacuation, Burglary Arrest

From Maplewood Police Dept. Det. Lt. Michael Palmerezzi:

May 4th – May 10th

May 4, 2023: Burglary Arrest: At approximately 9:00 PM, Maplewood Police Officers responded to an apartment on Springfield Ave for a burglary. A cream-colored baby bag containing personal items and a pair of men’s red, white, and blue sandals were taken from the residence. A short time later, officers stopped a male who was wearing matching sandals as reported missing from the scene. The male was identified as 65-year-old Richard Santoro of East Orange. Santoro was arrested, charged with Burglary, and released with a court date.

May 5, 2023: Theft: Maplewood Police Officers responded to a residence on Indiana St for a theft of a “For Sale” sign, and a realtor key box. These items were last seen in front of the Indiana St residence on 5/2/23.

May 5, 2023 at approximately 2:22 PM, Maplewood Police Officers responded to Columbia High School on a report of a possible active shooter incident. Officers on scene were quickly able to determine that there was no active shooter threat to the school, but a student had set off fireworks inside the school building. After investigation by Maplewood Youth Aid Bureau Detectives and assistance from school administration a 15-year-old student involved in the incident was identified and charged with two counts of False Public Alarm, Disorderly Conduct, and Possession of Fireworks. The juvenile was processed at Headquarters and transported to Essex County Youth House. No injuries were reported in this incident.

May 7, 2023: Attempted Motor Vehicle Theft: Maplewood Police Officers responded to a residence on Porter Rd for an attempted car theft. During the overnight hours, the window of a 2017 Kia Forte was broken and entry was made into the vehicle. The ignition was also damaged in the attempt to steal the car. No items were reported missing from the vehicle.

May 7, 2023: Theft from Motor Vehicle: A Springfield Ave resident reported that her work laptop was taken from a parked and unlocked Nissan Altima. The victim parked the vehicle on 5/6/23 at approximately 8:00 PM and discovered her laptop missing the following morning at 11:27 AM.

May 8, 2023: Stolen Motor Vehicle: Maplewood Police Officers responded to a residence on Millburn Ave for a past tense theft of a motor vehicle. The victim reported parking a 2021 KIA Sport in a Millburn Ave parking lot at 7:00 PM and then discovered the vehicle missing at 10:40 PM. Investigation on scene revealed that the actor most likely broke a car window to gain entry to the vehicle.

In addition to the above events, there was one shoplifting incident during this time frame.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.