Maplewood Police Blotter: Teens Arrested, Charged with Stealing Car

The following is the Maplewood Police Blotter for the week of May 15– 21.

May 15, 2025 — Stolen Vehicle, Juvenile Arrest: Maplewood Police officers responded to a Springfield Avenue business on a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle owner reported leaving their 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan running, unsecured while entering the business establishment. While Officer Mesler was checking the area, he located a vehicle that matched the description of the stolen vehicle and began following the vehicle from a distance.

The vehicle ultimately was stopped in traffic, and Officer Mesler was able to apprehend both occupants, a 15-year-old juvenile from Irvington and a 13-year-old juvenile from Newark. Both teens were charged with Theft of Motor Vehicle.

May 15, 2025 — Motor Vehicle Rummage: Maplewood Police received a report of a motor vehicle rummage on Boyden Avenue.

May 17, 2025 — Motor Vehicle Stop with Warrant Arrest: Maplewood Police Sergeant DeFazio stopped a 2009 BMW X5 on Boyden Avenue for a minor motor vehicle infraction. The driver, 23-year-old Newark man was arrested on a traffic warrant out of Bloomfield. The driver was issued a summons for Improper display of license plate and transported to the Bloomfield Police Department.

May 21, 2025 — Stolen Motor Vehicle: Maplewood Police Officers responded to an Orchard Road residence on a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The owner of a 2002 Ford F250 parked their vehicle on the street. The owner later returned to their vehicle being stolen.

In addition to the above incidents, there was one package theft.

May 20, 2025 — Stolen Vehicle, Juvenile Arrest: In reference to the stolen vehicle that occurred on April 20, 2025 on Springfield Avenue, the Maplewood Police Detective Bureau along with the Youth Aid Bureau charged a 15-year-old juvenile from Irvington and a 14-year-old juvenile from Newark each with Receiving Stolen Property.