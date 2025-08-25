Maplewood Police Blotter: Two Stolen Vehicles in Two Days

Maplewood Police Blotter:

Two cars were stolen in Maplewood on Springfield Avenue within two days of each other — both having been left unlocked with the keys in the car or was left running and unattended. Below are details of the two reports:

August 14, 2025: Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Springfield Avenue business on a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The owner of a 2020 Land Rover left their vehicle running unattended and the vehicle was stolen by two individuals on foot. One individual was described as wearing dark colored clothing and the second wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

August 16, 2025, Stolen Vehicle: Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Springfield Avenue business on a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The owner of a 2013 Honda Civic parked their vehicle with the keys inside while entering the business establishment. The owner returned to find their vehicle had been stolen.

The Maplewood Police Department asks that residents assist them in keeping the community safe by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times.