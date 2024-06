From Maplewood Police Dept.:

Today at approximately 10:21 AM, Maplewood Police Officers observed a gray 2024 BMW X5 driving erratically and high rate of speed on Springfield Ave. While speeding down Springfield Ave, the BMW sideswiped another vehicle. Officers stopped to assist the motorist who was ultimately transported to area hospital for minor injuries. The BMW continued east on Springfield Ave into Irvington. At this time, the incident is still under further investigation.