Maplewood Police: Four Men Armed with Rifle Rob Maplewood Gas Station

Four men armed with a rifle robbed the 66 Gas Station on Springfield Avenue on September 28 at around 10:40 pm, police reported. Cash was taken, but no one was injured.

Here is the rest of this week’s Maplewood Police blotter, from Lt. Christopher Black:

September 29, 2020; Attempted Vehicle Theft; At approximately 8:30 pm, a male later identified as 29 year old Nelson Torres of Brooklyn, NY attempt to steal a vehicle from a parking lot on Millburn Ave. He was able to be removed from the vehicle by it’s

owner and two Sheriff’s officers that were working at a nearby road construction site. He was taken into custody and charged with the attempted theft.

October 4, 2020; Auto Theft; During the overnight hours, an unsecured vehicle with the keys left in it was stolen from Walton Rd.