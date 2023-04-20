Maplewood Police: Irvington Man Charged with Car Theft

From the Maplewood Police Department:

April 13th – April 19th

April 13, 2023: Motor Vehicle Theft: An unlocked/unsecured Volkswagen was taken from a driveway on South Pierson Rd sometime after 10:00 P.M on Wednesday, April 12. Vehicle was recovered in Newark several hours later.

April 14, 2023: Motor Vehicle Theft: An unlocked Infinity that was left running in front of 1776 Springfield Avenue was taken while the owner was outside and away from the vehicle speaking with a family member that was parked in the parking lot of Penn Tool. Several hours later the vehicle was recovered in Newark unoccupied.

April 14, 2023: Larceny/Theft: A resident of Woodland Rd had their unlocked motor vehicle entered at 1:10 A.M on Friday, April 14. Once inside, unknown actor removed several items from inside the vehicle.

April 15, 2023: Receiving Stolen Property/Arrest: On 4/15/23 at 11:05 AM, Maplewood Police Officers Dolan and Jackson responded to the area of Springfield Avenue and Chancellor Ave on a report of a stolen Acura that was driving in the area. After locating the Acura Officer Jackson approached the vehicle at 200 Boyden Avenue were the unknown male fled from the vehicle on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, Maplewood Police Officers Jackson and Dolan arrested a 28-year-old male, Stephen Sylvain of Irvington, NJ for Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Burglary Tools, Knowingly Possess a Motor Vehicle Master Key and Resisting Arrest. Sylvain was processed and transported to Essex County Correctional Facility.

April 16, 2023: Larceny/Theft: A resident of Brookwood Rd reported that an unknown person removed a Blink Doorbell Camera that was affixed to the home. The victim reports that the incident occurred at approximately 1:00 P.M. on 4/9/23, but was unable to provide a description on actor.

April 17, 2023: Larceny/Theft: Sometime during the overnight hours on Monday, April 17, unknown actor shattered the rear window of a Jeep Cherokee that was parked in the rear lot on Van Ness Ct. Once inside unknown actor removed a wallet from the center console and damaged several wires from under the dashboard.

April 17, 2023: Trespassing/Arrest: On 4/17/23 at 7:25 PM, Maplewood Police Sergeant Defazio and Officer Perone were patrolling the area of Springfield Avenue when they observed a male that they advised earlier in their tour about a complaint made by the Quick Check Manager of Loitering in front of the store. The male came back after being advised to leave the property, and Maplewood Police Officers arrested a 31-year-old male, Sydir Baptist of Irvington, NJ for Defiant Trespassing. Mr. Baptist was issued his summons for Trespassing and he was released from Maplewood Headquarters with a Court Date.

April 19, 2023: Motor Vehicle Theft: On 4/19/23 at 3:15 PM a BMW that was locked and secured was stolen from in front of 165 Maplewood Avenue.

In addition to the above events, there was one shoplifting incident during this time frame.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect the residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.