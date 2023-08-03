Maplewood Police: Large Rock Damages Car at Walgreens, Following Altercation

From the Maplewood Police Department:

Press Blotter:

July 27: Graffiti: On this date MPD responded to The Equipment Manufacturing Group, located at 71 Newark Way, on a report of Graffiti on the property. The caller reported that surveillance cameras showed two unknown subjects enter onto the property during the overnight hours, and spray paint the word “IRIS” and an eye with a halo and wings beside it on the property. At this time no further property damage was reported. This incident is under investigation by the Maplewood Police Department’s Detective Bureau.

July 27: Mal Damage: On this date MPD responded to Walgreens, located at 1633 Springfield Avenue, on report of mal damage done to a motor vehicle. The caller reported that she parked her vehicle, a Silver Dodge Ram Truck, in the parking lot of the Walgreens and when she returned, she observed a large rock on the hood of the vehicle. The caller reported that she had a verbal altercation with an unknown male while in another jurisdiction and believed he may have followed her to the Walgreens. This incident is under investigation by the Maplewood Police Department’s Detective Bureau.

July 29: Theft: On this date a citizen’s report was generated for a past tense theft from The Burger King, located at 1833 Springfield Avenue. The complainant reported that on July 28, 2023 while inside the Burger King he placed his black cross shoulder bag on a seat and proceeded to use the restroom. When he returned his bag was no longer on the seat. The complainant reported that along with the bag, his Passport, Driver’s License, and approximately $5,000 in US Currency. This incident is under investigation by the Maplewood Police Department’s Detective Bureau.

July 31: Theft: On this date a citizen’s report was generated for a past tense theft of property from private property. The complainant reported that he observed via video surveillance footage, an unknown female removes two metal saw horses from his property and then leave the area in a Grey Nissan Sentra. After reviewing the available video footage, detectives were able to obtain further information on the actor vehicle and make contact with the registered owner. After speaking the registered owner, the property was returned without further police action needed.

July 31: Theft: On this date a citizen’s report was generated for a past tense theft from a residence. The complainant reported that a part time employee was observed on video surveillance removing an unknown amount of money from a cash box located at the residence. This incident is under investigation by the Maplewood Police Department’s Detective Bureau.

Aug 2: Theft from Motor Vehicle: On this date a citizen’s report was generated for a past tense theft from a motor vehicle. The complainant reported that during the overnight hours her vehicle, a 2020 Infiniti QX60, was entered and multiple items were removed. The complainant reported that there were no signs of forced entry and believed that the vehicle was left unsecured. This incident is under investigation by the Maplewood Police Department’s Detective Bureau.

Aug 2: Motor Vehicle Theft: On this date MPD was contacted by Newark PD regarding an abandoned motor vehicle, a 2020 Mercedes Benz, located in their jurisdiction. At this time MPD contacted the registered owner about the vehicle in question. The owner reported that the vehicle was left parked at his residence and was not aware that it was stolen. At this time the owner was informed of recovery procedures.

In addition to the above events, there were two shoplifting incidents during this time frame.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.