Maplewood Police Make ‘Domestic Violence Arrest’; Suspect Allegedly Violated Retraining Order

by
The Village Green
The following press release is from Maplewood Police Officer Bruno Marto. In a followup email, Marto clarified that there was a restraining order in place against the suspect and the vehicle in question belonged to a girlfriend.

March 12, 2024: Domestic Violence Arrest: On 3/12/2024, Maplewood Police Officers responded to 200 Boyden Ave on a report of a male standing on top of a vehicle with a baseball bat. Officers located the actor, later identified as 30-year-old Daniel Coley of Maplewood, who was actively standing on top of vehicle while destroying it with a baseball bat. As officers ordered Coley to drop the weapon, he complied but immediately relocated and jumped onto the ledge of the four-story parking garage, threatening to jump off the ledge.

Officers retreated and began to de-escalate by keeping Coley verbally engaged, while simultaneously contacting the Essex County Sheriff Crisis Negotiators. Essex County Sheriff Crisis Negotiators arrived on scene and began to speak with Coley and ultimately were able to get him off the ledge. Coley was transported to an area hospital by South Essex FD/EMS. Coley was charged with Contempt of Court, Criminal Mischief, and three charges for Weapons Possessions.

