MaplewoodPolice and Fire

Maplewood Police: Man Robbed at Gunpoint While Using ATM on Chancellor Ave.

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From Maplewood Police:

On Monday April 3, 2023 at approximately 9:43 pm, the Maplewood Police Department received a 911 call from a 35-year-old Irvington resident who stated that he was just robbed at gun point while withdrawing money from the Bank of America ATM located at 1020 Chancellor Avenue. The victim reported that as he was in his vehicle withdrawing money, he was approached by a black male who pointed a gun at him and demanded he pull his vehicle forward so the actor can remove his cash from the ATM machine.  The victim complied and the unknown actor took control of the cash and debit card and entered the passenger side of a black SUV and fled on Chancellor Avenue into Irvington.  The victim described the actor as a black male approximately 20 years of age, 5’ 9” in height with a medium build wearing a black ski mask and dark hooded sweatshirt.  The victim was not injured in this incident and refused medical attention.

Anyone with information or video of the suspects should contact Detective Zuhowski at 973-761-7929 or email JZUHOWSKI@MAPLEWOODNJ.GOV

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Columbia High School Fencer Lindsey Minor Signs With...

South Orange-Maplewood Taps Paul Brubaker to Head School...

Dafis, Township Move to Quash Subpoena for Asst....

Decision to Slash Journalism Course at CHS Met...

After Contentious Vote, School District May Not Need...

MAPSO Legends March Madness Tournament Draws 300 People

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE