Maplewood Police: Man Robbed at Gunpoint While Using ATM on Chancellor Ave.

From Maplewood Police:

On Monday April 3, 2023 at approximately 9:43 pm, the Maplewood Police Department received a 911 call from a 35-year-old Irvington resident who stated that he was just robbed at gun point while withdrawing money from the Bank of America ATM located at 1020 Chancellor Avenue. The victim reported that as he was in his vehicle withdrawing money, he was approached by a black male who pointed a gun at him and demanded he pull his vehicle forward so the actor can remove his cash from the ATM machine. The victim complied and the unknown actor took control of the cash and debit card and entered the passenger side of a black SUV and fled on Chancellor Avenue into Irvington. The victim described the actor as a black male approximately 20 years of age, 5’ 9” in height with a medium build wearing a black ski mask and dark hooded sweatshirt. The victim was not injured in this incident and refused medical attention.

Anyone with information or video of the suspects should contact Detective Zuhowski at 973-761-7929 or email JZUHOWSKI@MAPLEWOODNJ.GOV