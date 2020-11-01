Maplewood Police: Moped Stolen from Millburn Avenue Apartment

From the Maplewood Police Department:

October 19, 2020; Motor Vehicle Theft; At approximately 10:30 pm an unsecured moped was stolen from behind an apartment on Millburn Ave.

October 21, 2020; Theft; At approximately 4:45 pm a male stole a bracelet from a jewelry store on Maplewood Ave.

October 25, 2020; Motor Vehicle Theft; An unsecured vehicle parked in the driveway of a Courter Ave home with the keys in it was stolen between 2-3 pm.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect the residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.