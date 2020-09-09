Maplewood Police Report Thefts, Shoplifting Aug. 27-Sept. 3

From the Maplewood Police Department:

August 27, 2020; Theft from Auto; During the overnight hours, two wallets were removed from an unsecured vehicle parked in the driveway of a Jacoby St residence.

August 28, 2020; Theft from Auto; At approximately 3 am an unsecured vehicle parked on Plymouth Ave was entered and cash and change removed.

August 28, 2020; Theft; At approximately 8:30 pm, a resident of Boyden Ave placed several bags down in their driveway and left them unattended. When they returned several items including personal papers had been taken.

August 31 2020; Bicycle Theft; At approximately 5:30 pm a bicycle left on the sidewalk in front of a home on Parker Ave was stolen.

September 3, 2020; At approximately 04:30 am entry was made to the Parkwood Diner on Springfield Ave. Cash was reportedly stolen.

In addition to the above events there were six separate shoplifting incidents between August 23 and September 4th.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect the residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.