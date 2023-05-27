Maplewood Police: Robbery at Bank of America Parking Lot on Springfield Ave.

From Det. Sgt. Scott Reeves:

On Friday, 05/26/23, at approximately 8:55 pm, a robbery occurred at the Bank of America parking lot at Springfield Avenue and Jacoby Street. Maplewood Police Department received a 9-1-1 call and responded to the area. The male victim reported that he deposited money in the ATM located inside the bank. Once he had made the deposit, while walking back to his car, he noticed a silver sedan pull into the bank parking lot and strike the driver’s side area of his vehicle. The driver of the silver sedan exited the car and approached the victim while motioning toward his waistband, implying he had a firearm. The victim stated that he did not observe a weapon. The driver demanded that the victim give him money, and the victim complied by giving him his wallet. The victim stated that there was a second male, but he stayed inside the vehicle. The driver entered the silver sedan and drove eastbound on Springfield Avenue towards Irvington. The victim reported no injuries.

The victim described the suspect who approached him as a thin black male wearing a black jacket, sweatpants, and black ski mask. The second suspect, who remained in the car, was described as a male of medium build, wearing a green sweatshirt and black ski mask.

Anyone with information or video of the incident should contact Detective Dolias at 973-761-7928 or email CDOLIAS@MAPLEWOODNJ.GOV.