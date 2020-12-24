Maplewood Police Search for Driver in Hit-and-Run on Prospect St.

A driver responsible for a three-car accident on Prospect Street on Tuesday evening that caused minor injuries and significant vehicle damage fled the scene and remains at large, police said.

On December 22 shortly after 7 p.m., police responded to a report of an accident involving three cars. The first car, possibly a white BMW X3, was traveling south on Prospect at the corner of Tuscan Rd. when it rear-ended a car that was stopped at the red light in the southbound lane of Prospect St., said Chief Jim DeVaul.

The impact forced the second car to rear end a third car. The first car then fled the scene heading west on Tuscan Rd. towards Valley St.

The driver of the second car was evaluated by the Maplewood Fire Department after she complained of head pain as a result of the air bag being deployed, DeVaul said. She ultimately refused any further medical attention. The car sustained significant damage to the front and rear and needed to be towed from the scene.

An officer working a road construction detail on Valley St. and S. Pierson Rd. saw a vehicle matching the description of the first car travel south on Valley St. and make a left on Park Ave., then quickly make another left onto Hubert Pl., where he lost sight of the vehicle.

“At this time we are currently canvassing the area for any possible camera footage that could identify the vehicle and driver,” said DeVaul.