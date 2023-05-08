MaplewoodPolice and Fire

Maplewood Police Seek Man in Attempted Burglary on Plymouth Ave.

by The Village Green
The Village Green
From Maplewood Police Department:

On Monday May 8, 2023 at approximately 12:52 am, the Maplewood Police Department responded to a residence on Plymouth Ave on a report of an attempted burglary. The home owner reported that the suspect attempted to make entry through an unlocked first floor window. When the suspect was alerted to the home owners’ presence, the suspect fled the area in an unknown direction. The suspect was described as a black male approximately 5’9” -5’11” in height, wearing a sweatshirt, gray colored sweatpants, and white socks. No entry was made into the residence, nor items were taken.  The Homeowner was not injured in this incident.

Anyone with information or video of the suspects should contact Detective Rella at 973-761-7926 or email NRELLA@MAPLEWOODNJ.GOV

 

