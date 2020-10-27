Maplewood Police: Unlocked Car with Keys Inside Stolen on Dunnell Road

From the Maplewood Police Department:

October 10, 2020; Theft from Auto; During the overnight hours an unsecured vehicle parked on Dunnell Rd was entered and an ID and credit cards stolen.

October 10, 2020; Motor Vehicle Theft; At approximately 3 am a vehicle left unsecured with the keys in it was stolen from Dunnell Rd.

October 12, 2020; Theft; At approximately 3 pm, two tires that had been delivered to a home on Orchard Rd were stolen.

October 14, 2020; Bicycle Theft; A bicycle left unsecured outside of Walgreens was stolen at approximately 7:15 pm.

October 15, 2020; Bicycle Theft; During the daytime hours a bicycle and lock were stolen from the Maplewood Train Station bike rack.

The Maplewood Police Department works hard to protect the residents and their property. We are asking that you assist us in this effort by making sure all vehicles and homes are properly secured at all times. All charges are merely accusations. Each suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.