Maplewood Police: Woman is Victim of Strong-Armed Robbery at Gas Station

From Maplewood Police Department:

On Thursday May 4, 2023 at approximately 5:57 pm, the Maplewood Police Department received a 911 call from a 43-year-old Maplewood resident who stated that she was just robbed while getting gas at Richards Service Station located at 1459 Springfield Avenue. The victim reported that as she was in her vehicle waiting for gas, she was approached by two black males on the passenger side of her vehicle who demanded money while implying they were in possession of a handgun, however the victim stated that no weapon was shown. One male reached into the vehicle and removed her purse from the passenger seat of the victim’s car. The actors then entered a grey SUV and fled Eastbound on Springfield Avenue. Actor one is described as a thin, light skin, black male 16-18 years old wearing a tan t-shirt and dark hooded sweatshirt. Actor two is a medium build, black male approximately 16-18 years old wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt. No physical contact was made with the victim and she was not injured in this incident.

Anyone with information or video of the suspects should contact Detective Dolias at 973-761-7928 or email CDOLIAS@MAPLEWOODNJ.GOV