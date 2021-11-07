Maplewood Police: Woman Robbed by Masked Man on Irvington Avenue

A woman walking in the area of 630 Irvington Avenue was robbed by a man wearing a hoodie and full ski mask on October 28, according to the Maplewood Police blotter.

The man threatened to shoot the woman if she did not give him her purse, police said; no weapon was shown. The man took the purse and fled in a dark colored vehicle. The woman was not injured in the incident, which took place at around 11:15 p.m.

Here is the rest of the blotter for October 22- 28th:

October 22, 2021; Theft from Auto; During the overnight hours a vehicle parked in an apartment complex on Elmwood Ave had the catalytic converter stolen from it.

October 24, 2021; Motor Vehicle Theft; Between 9 pm and 4 am a vehicle was stolen from Franklin Ave. It was recovered in South Orange prior to the victim becoming aware of the theft.

October 25, 2021; Bicycle Thefts; Two bicycles were reportedly stolen from Columbia High School during the daytime hours.

October 26, 2021; Bicycle Theft; A resident of Elsman Terr responded to Police Headquarters and reported a bicycle stolen from their unsecured garage.

October 26, 2021; Motor Vehicle Theft; A vehicle left running at 7-11 on Irvington Ave was stolen at approximately 5:30 pm.

October 27, 2021; Burglary; At approximately 3:30 am a male made entry to the nail salon on Irvington Ave and stole the ATM machine.

October 27, 2021; Burglary/Burglary to Vehicle; Between 9:30 and 10 pm the rear door of a building on Springfield Ave as well as a vehicle parked in the lot were forcibly entered. Packages left in the vehicle were removed.

October 28, 2021; Motor Vehicle Theft; A vehicle was parked at Bank of America Springfield Ave and Jacoby St unattended and running. When the owner returned from the bank the vehicle had been stolen.