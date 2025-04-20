The Maplewood Police blotter for April 10-April 16, 2025 includes two DUI arrests and two attempted burglaries. The attempted burglaries both occurred on April 11 — one on Courter and one on Parker. In both cases attempted entry was made through a first-floor window but entry was not gained and no items were reported missing.

Read the blotter here:

April 11 – April 15, 2025: Motor Vehicle Rummage: Between 4/11/25 and 4/15/2025, Maplewood Police received reports of motor vehicles rummage on Vermont Street, Elmwood Avenue, and Summit Avenue.

April 11, 2025: DUI Arrest: On 4/11/25, Maplewood Police Officer Perone conducted a motor vehicle stop on a 2011 Toyota Camry on Maplewood Avenue. After further investigation, a 35-year-old man fromEast Orange, NJ, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

April 11, 2025: Attempted Burglary: On 4/11/25, Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Courter Avenue residence on a report of an attempted burglary. After an on-scene investigation, it was determined that unknown suspect(s) attempted to enter the residence through a first-floor window. Entry was not gained and no items were reported missing.

April 11, 2025: Attempted Burglary: On 4/11/25, Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Parker Avenue residence on a report of an attempted burglary. After an on-scene investigation, it was determined that unknown suspect(s) attempted to enter the residence through a first-floor window. Entry was not gained and no items were reported missing.

April 12, 2025: DUI Arrest: On 4/12/25, Maplewood Police Officer Angerville and Rhodes conducted a motor vehicle stop on a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado on Springfield Avenue for obstructing traffic. After further investigation, a 41-year-old man from Irvington, NJ, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence. Paguayguaman was also issued a summons for Open Container of Alcohol in Motor Vehicle, Obstruction of Traffic, Delaying Traffic, Reckless Driving, and Improper Parking.

In addition to the above incidents, there was also a shoplifting incident.

