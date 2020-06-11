Maplewood Township Community Board on Police Seeks Two New Members

From the Township of Maplewood; Editor’s note — see more on the Community Board on Police here:

The Maplewood Township Committee announces openings on the Maplewood Community Board on Police. There are two (2) openings and applications are being accepted for the following positions:

One (1) adult member, resident of Maplewood

One (1) youth member (age 16-21), resident of Maplewood

The Maplewood Community Board on Police was created to provide the community with a strong voice in law enforcement, an opportunity for open dialogue for greater transparency and accountability, and to influence and help shape the future of policing in our town while building trust and true community policing.The deadline for application submissions is July 1, 2020.

Please click Volunteer Forms and follow the application instructions.

Please click here to read the Board’s charter and learn more about its duties and responsibilities 2901-18.