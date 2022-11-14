Maplewood Woman Assaulted While Walking Home From Train Station, Police Say

A 42-year-old woman walking home from the Maplewood Train Station late Sunday night was attached in an attempted strong-arm robbery at the intersection of North Terrace and Edgewood Place near Columbia High School, police said.

The woman told police she saw a black SUV pull up next to her and a passenger get out of the car at around 11:40 p.m., according to a release from Det. Lt. Michael Palmerezzi. The man pushed her to the ground and attempted — unsuccessfully — to grab her purse as he punched her several times, police said.

The man then ran back to a vehicle which the woman said drove north on North Terrace toward Parker Avenue.

Nothing was taken from the woman and she refused medical attention, police said.

Anyone with information or video of the suspects should contact Detective Zuhowski at 973-761-7929 or email JZUHOWSKI@MAPLEWOODNJ.GOV

The incident is the latest in a rash of violent crimes in the township, an issue police and town leaders are working to address.

From Maplewood Police Detective Lieutenant Michael Palmerezzi:

On 11/13/2022 at approximately 2340hrs, central dispatch received a 911 call from a resident who reported an attempted strong-arm robbery that had occurred 20 mins prior at the intersection of North Terr and Edgewood Pl. The 42-year-old female victim reported that while walking home from the Maplewood train station, she observed a black colored SUV pull up beside her and a passenger exit the vehicle. The suspect was a black male approximately 5’10 in height wearing dark clothing and covering his face with a black scarf. The suspect pushed the victim to the ground and attempted to pull her pocketbook from her shoulder as he punched her several times. The victim refused to release her belongings and the suspect gave up and ran back to an awaiting vehicle and was last seen traveling Northbound on North Terr. towards Parker Avenue. Nothing was reported taken from the victim, and victim refused medical attention.

Anyone with information or video of the suspects should contact Detective Zuhowski at 973-761-7929 or email JZUHOWSKI@MAPLEWOODNJ.GOV