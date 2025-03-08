MPD Police Blotter: Man Arrested for Receiving Stolen Property

From Maplewood Police Chief Albert Sally:

Police Blotter February 27– March 5

February 28 – March 3, 2025, Motor Vehicle Rummage: Maplewood Police received reports of motor vehicles rummage on Springfield Avenue and Meadowbrook Road.

February 27, 2025, Receiving Stolen Property Arrest: Maplewood Police Officer Verdun conducted a motor vehicle stop on a 2007 Jeep Liberty at Valley Street near Tuscan Road. The vehicle’s registration returned to a 2017 Chevrolet Impala which was reported stolen out of East Orange. Officer Verdun arrested the driver, a 33-year-old of Belleville, New Jersey, on charges of receiving stolen property. The man was also issued summonses for unregistered motor vehicle, improper plates, failure to provide documents, operating on suspended license, unlicensed driver, no insurance and dangerous exhaust gases.

March 2, 2025, Stolen Motor Vehicle: Maplewood Police Officers responded to a Parker Avenue business on a report of a stolen motor vehicle. The vehicle owner reports parking his 1998 Ford F250 in the business parking lot overnight. The following morning, the owner discovered their vehicle missing.

In addition to the above incidents, there was one shoplifting incident.

