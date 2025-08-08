No Ruling Yet on July 11 Maplewood Deaths

The deaths of two people on South Fourth Street in Maplewood on Friday, July 11, is still under investigation, as the the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office awaits the results of autopsies and toxicology reports.

Carmen Martin of the ECPO told Village Green on August 7: “The reports are not complete. We will send out a press release to the media when we have a ruling on the deaths.”

On Monday, July 14, Martin informed the media: “ECPO is investigating the deaths of two adults in Maplewood. Cause and manner of death are pending autopsy and toxicology reports. This is an active and ongoing investigation, so no additional details are available at this time.”

Martin said there was “no imminent danger to the community.”

The deaths were reported as homicides by NJ.com on Friday. Read more here.