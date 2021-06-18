Police Continue to Investigate Homicide of Maplewood Teen, as Essex County Offers $10,000 Reward

The Essex County Sheriff’s Office has offered a $10,000 reward in the case of a Maplewood teenager killed on June 6, as police continue to investigate the case.

“It is an active investigation,” Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas S. Fennelly told Village Green on Wednesday. “A number of people are being interviewed.”

The reward was first announced on Tuesday by Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee and Maplewood Police Chief Jim DeVaul at the Maplewood Township Committee meeting “…it is important to know that we take these cases of violence very seriously,” said DeVaul. We are developing leads on that case, and we hope that we can bring those people to justice.”

Shortly after Fofana’s death, DeVaul asked the community for help to “find answers to this senseless murder.” He continued, “All tips and leads will be investigated to the fullest extent. Information can be accepted anonymously or through community leaders as well. Do not presume that the police department is already aware of any particular information. This is not the time to be silent if you have information.”

Village Green reached out to DeVaul on Thursday for more information on the investigation.

Police responded to Underhill Field shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 6 after receiving reports from neighbors of gunfire in the area. They found Fofana with a gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead at 10:24 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Calls will be kept confidential.

