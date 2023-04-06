MaplewoodPolice and Fire

POLICE: Man Throws Bleach in Female Employee’s Face At Maplewood Diner

by The Village Green
The Village Green
A man walked into the Maplewood Diner on Thursday morning and threw a bleach-filled Gatorade bottle in a female employee’s face, before breaking things and fleeing the restaurant, police said.

On Thursday, March 30, at 11:26 a.m., Maplewood Police responded to the diner at 1473 Springfield Avenue following a report that a female employee had been assaulted. The woman, 47 years old, told police that a man came into the diner and threw a Gatorade bottle full of bleach into her face, and then proceeded to break items inside the diner before fleeing west on Springfield Avenue.

The man is described as a light skinned black male in his twenties wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and a black baseball cap. The employee was taken to Saint Barnabas Medical center for evaluation.

