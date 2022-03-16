Police Seek Suspects in March 16 Strong-Armed Robbery of Teenage Boy in Maplewood

From Maplewood Police Chief Jim DeVaul:

At approximately 1am on 3/16/2022, an 18-year-old resident was the victim of a strong-armed robbery (no weapons involved) in the area of 331 Boyden Ave.

The victim, who resides in the area reports he went out for a jog. While jogging on Boyden Ave, the victim observed 2 individuals ahead walking towards him. As he approached them, he attempted to go around them. One of them jumped towards him and punched him in the face causing him to fall. At that time the suspects assaulted the victim while making demands for his belongings. The victim was able to get up and run away from them.

The suspects did not get any of the victims belongings. The victim did not see which way the suspects fled. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, however the injuries sustained were serious enough for the victim to be admitted for further treatment.

The suspects are described as follows: 2 black males dressed in dark clothing, both appeared to be in their early 20’s, one was tall and thin wearing a mask. The other was described as 5’8, stocky with a beard and not wearing a mask.

Detectives have obtained a statement from the victim and are investigating the incident. Detectives have not determined if a vehicle is involved at this point. Detectives will be canvassing the area for witnesses and video. What we have learned so far is that these suspects were surveilling the area on foot for a while prior to this incident. The public is encouraged to call the police when they observe suspicious activity.

Any person who wishes to provide information can call DLt. Palmerezzi at 973-761-7913 or email MPALMEREZZI@TWP.MAPLEWOOD.NJ.US.