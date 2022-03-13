Shots Fired Near Tiffany Place in Maplewood on 3/12, 3 Males Transported to Hospital

Three males were transported to Rutgers University Hospital with apparent gunshot wounds after reports of shots fired in the area of Tiffany Place in Maplewood on Saturday afternoon, March 12, shortly before 4 p.m.

Maplewood Police Chief Jim DeVaul reports that police found the injured males after responding to calls reporting gunshots in the area and are continuing to investigate the incident. Police did not report the ages of the males. DeVaul said that none of those involved appeared to be from Maplewood and were traveling through the area when the gunshots were fired. DeVaul said that there “will be an increased Police presence in the area” following the incident. He asked that anyone with information involving the incident contact Detective Lt. Palmerezzi at 973-761-7913 or email mpalmerezzi@twp.maplewood.nj. us to provide information or video.

Village Green will continue to follow this story.

From Maplewood Police Chief Jim DeVaul:

On 3-12-22 at approximately 3:45 p.m., Dispatch received multiple calls of gunshots in the area of Tiffany Pl. As a result, Officers responded to the area and located a female standing near a Honda Accord which had heavy front end damage. It was obviously involved in an accident with another vehicle and no longer operational.

During the check of the area, officers located a shell casing on Tiffany Place and immediately shut down the roadway while they continued to search the area. A thorough search of the area produced four suspicious males standing on the corner of Elmwood Avenue & Elmwood Terrace. At that point, officers converged on the area and detained the males. Officers immediately began speaking with the males, at which point one of the males, advised officers that the other three males stopped were in the rear of his residence and upon them noticing him, they fled towards Elmwood Terrace. He further advised officers that he followed them to determine what was happening.

The officers noticed that three males were injured and determined it was from gunshots wounds. Immediately thereafter, emergency medical services responded to the scene and transported the males to Rutgers University hospital along with MPD Officers. The injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

The MPD Detective Bureau was notified and responded to the scene to begin the investigation into this incident. During the investigation, it was revealed that these three males were seen fleeing from Honda Accord after the shooting. Officers were able to confirm that the Honda Accord was traveling east on Tiffany Place when it was involved in an accident with a dark colored BMW SUV. They observed a Black male exit the passenger seat of the dark colored BMW and begin firing shots into the Honda. It must be noted that officers attempted to ascertain further, but the shooting victims did not wish to discuss this incident with officers. However, one of the males agreed to speak with officers, but only provided limited information. It should also be noted that the driver of the Honda stated that there was a fifth person inside of the car at the time of the shooting, but did not know the female’s name nor where she lived. Officers were unable to locate any additional people involved in this incident during their canvass of the area. Officers were assisted by the Essex County Sheriff Department who responded to the area of Tiffany Place with a K9 dog trained to search for weapons in the area with negative results.

Detectives processed the crime scene and recovered several 9mm shell casings. No weapon has been recovered at this time. Detectives will continue to investigate the shooting incident even though the victims have failed to provide information related to the investigation. We have determined there is no nexus to Maplewood or the immediate area. The occupants are not from the area and did not know where they were at the time of the accident and subsequent shooting. It is believed that they were being followed for some time prior to the shooting incident. It is unknown if the parties know each other. Detectives will continue canvassing the area for witnesses and video. We ask for cooperation from the public to provide whatever information or assistance they can provide. There is no reason to believe any further danger exists in regard to this incident. There will be an increased Police presence in the area.

Please contact DLt. Palmerezzi at 973-761-7913 or email mpalmerezzi@twp.maplewood.nj. us to provide information or video.

Thank you,

Chief Jim DeVaul

Maplewood Police