South Orange Business Owner Charged with Harassment & Criminal Sexual Contact

George Berkeley, the owner of The UPS Store in South Orange, has been charged with harassment and criminal sexual contact.

Kathy Carter of the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed that Berkeley was charged on March 27, 2020, with two counts of harassment against one female victim and two counts of 4th degree criminal sexual contact against a second victim.

South Orange Police Chief Kyle Kroll confirmed earlier on March 28 that the investigation involved the South Orange Police as well as the ECPO.

Neither Carter nor Kroll provided further information regarding the dates and locations of the alleged incidents or the ages of the victims or how they came in contact with Berkeley. Kroll directed Village Green to the police blotter on southorange.org, which he said would be updated in coming days.

Village Green has reached out to Berkeley for comment.