South Orange Increases Patrols to Jewish Houses of Worship After Bloomfield Incident

From South Orange Police Chief Ernesto Morillo:

The South Orange Police Department has been made aware of an attempted arson at Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield NJ. This act took place early this morning between 0300hrs and 0400hrs. The device used did not ignite so there was no damage to the building and no injuries reported. Reports indicate that there was a lone actor wearing a ski mask at the time of the incident. As a result of this incident, the South Orange Police department has increased patrols to our Jewish Houses of Worship and have been in contact with designated Jewish leaders to ensure that we maintain open lines of communication.

South Orange police denounce anti-semitism and any acts of hate towards any members of our community and will vigorously investigate any evidence that leads to the apprehension and conviction of any person(s) engaged in such activity.

As always, please report any suspicious activity to the South Orange Police Department by calling 973-763-3000. In case of an emergency, please dial 911.

Chief Ernesto Morillo