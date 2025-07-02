South Orange-Maplewood Schools Safety Director Stanley Valles Heads for Raritan Valley Community College

South Orange-Maplewood Director of School Safety & Security Stanley Valles — a Columbia High School graduate — has resigned from the South Orange-Maplewood School District and is headed to Raritan Valley Community College where he was recently appointed to be their new Director of Campus Safety and Emergency Management.

Valles’ resignation was listed in the Personnel resolution for the June 26 Board of Education meeting. He served for three years. Prior to SOMSD, Valles was Director of Public Safety at Saint Michael’s College. He worked in Newark Public Schools as an Educator in Law and Criminal Justice and has held various positions within the police department. Valles, who has a Master’s Degree in Education Administration and Supervision, shared, “If my schedule permits, I may return to the classroom to teach Criminal Justice again as I taught within that program a few years back.”

On July 1, the district posting a job listing for Valles’ replacement.

“After a great deal of thought, I have made the difficult decision to pursue an alternative career opportunity,” explained Valles in an email to Village Green. “It was an honor to serve the unique, dynamic, and diverse School District where I spent my formative years, as life rarely offers us full-circle moments. I am especially grateful for the strong relationships that were forged during times of crisis and the profoundly eye-opening perspective that I received from our passionate stakeholders when we engaged in productive dialogue. I would like to acknowledge our past and present School Board members, Superintendents, Senior Leadership Teammates, and Law Enforcement Partners for their support as we collaborated on a number of critical school security initiatives that met or exceeded best practices. While I will certainly miss working for SOMSD, I am looking forward to the challenges and opportunities associated with effecting change outside of the K-12 space.”

Valles directly addressed late Maplewood Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul: “May you continue to rest in peace, my ‘brother in blue’ and CHS classmate, as I miss our conversations.”

He also thanked other municipal safety leaders including former South Orange Police Chief Ernesto Morillo — “You and I even spoke as you sat in a dentist’s chair. Despite your retirement, we are still in touch as I truly value your knowledge and expertise”: Maplewood Police Chief Albert Sally: “Thank you for your support and your guidance. Please share it with my successor as you unselfishly shared it with me.” And South Essex Fire Dept. Chief Joseph Alvarez: “I appreciate our long and productive conversations about emergency management. Thanks for picking up the phone 24/7.”

“Our most valued possession is our time as it is finite and we will never get it back after it is spent,” continued Valles. “Thank you, Board Members, SOPD, MPD, SLT [the school district Senior Leadership Team] and Superintendent [Jason] Bing for sacrificing priceless time with you families to serve SOMSD. I truly admire, respect and appreciate you. Please do not take the aforementioned words lightly and please continue to keep our students safe.”

The position of SOMSD School Safety Director was first held by Dr. Thomas Shea, who left the district in October 2020 to become the Program Director of Police Graduate Studies at Seton Hall University.