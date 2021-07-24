South Orange & Maplewood to Provide Update on Fire Dept Merger at July 26 Community Mtg

From the South Orange and Maplewood Joint Exploratory Committee:

Monday, July 26, 7:00 pm, SOPAC Auditorium,1 SOPAC Way, South Orange

The South Orange and Maplewood Joint Exploratory Committee on Fire Services is hosting a community meeting on Monday, July 26, 2021, 7pm (immediately following the South Orange Board of Trustees meeting) in the SOPAC auditorium, 1 SOPAC Way, South Orange. This is an in-person meeting will not be broadcast via Webex.

As background, in October 2017, Manitou, Inc. delivered its final report, “An Analysis of the Operational Efficiencies of and the Feasibility of Consolidation, Merger, or Sharing of South Orange and Maplewood’s Municipal Fire Protection Services.”



In late 2020, Manitou was tasked with updating its study to provide timely and fact-based data as the process of planning for a merger of the two agencies continued. The supplemental report documents areas where changes have occurred and provides updates to steps taken toward implementation. The updated report can be found here.

Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee and South Orange Village President Sheena Collum encourage members of the public to attend and contribute to this important shared-services discussion. Feedback following the joint meeting may be mailed to: jointfireservices@southorange.org

