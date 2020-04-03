Community Police and Fire Schools / Kids South Orange

South Orange Offers Police and Fire Mini Parades for Kids with April Birthdays During Social Distancing

By access_timeApr-03-2020

Do you have a birthday boy or girl this month who can’t get together with friends to celebrate? The South Orange Police and Fire Departments are here to help.

If your child is a South Orange resident, under 10, and having an April birthday, the police and fire departments offer a mini-parade outside your home to keep things festive. This is definitely something Chuck E. Cheese doesn’t offer.

Reach out to Lt. Adrian Acevedo ([email protected]) to make arrangements.

