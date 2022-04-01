Health & WellnessPolice and FireSouth Orange

South Orange PBA Supports Autism Awareness Month, Helps Benefit Nassan’s Place

by The Village Green
The Village Green
From the South Orange PBA and SOA Local 12:

South Orange Police PBA and SOA Local 12 supports Autism Awareness by selling LIMITED EDITION police autism patches to help benefit Nassan’s Place, a local non profit organization.

To learn more about Nassan’s place here: https://www.nassansplace.org/

Did you know, the South Orange Police Department has a Special Needs Registry? Help us to help you by voluntarily registering yourself or a loved one with special needs. With a registered residence, responding officer(s) will have prior knowledge that a child or adult with special needs like Autism or Dementia resides at the dispatched location and can respond in a way that best supports the individual’s needs. To learn more or register, visit: https://www.southorange.org/916/Special-Needs-Registry

