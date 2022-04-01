South Orange PBA Supports Autism Awareness Month, Helps Benefit Nassan’s Place

From the South Orange PBA and SOA Local 12:

South Orange Police PBA and SOA Local 12 supports Autism Awareness by selling LIMITED EDITION police autism patches to help benefit Nassan’s Place, a local non profit organization.

To learn more about Nassan’s place here: https://www.nassansplace.org/

Did you know, the South Orange Police Department has a Special Needs Registry? Help us to help you by voluntarily registering yourself or a loved one with special needs. With a registered residence, responding officer(s) will have prior knowledge that a child or adult with special needs like Autism or Dementia resides at the dispatched location and can respond in a way that best supports the individual’s needs. To learn more or register, visit: https://www.southorange.org/ 916/Special-Needs-Registry