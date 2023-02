From the South Orange Police Dept. blotter:

After an investigation by the South Orange Detective Bureau, three suspects involved with the strong-armed robbery on Irvington Avenue have been identified; two have been arrested. Meshaun Williams-Jones, a 22-year-old Newark resident and Casanova Bentley also a 22-year-old Newark resident, were recently arrested and charged with robbery and credit card theft. Both subjects were remanded to the Essex County Jail. The third suspect is still at large.