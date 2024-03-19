Police and FireSouth Orange

South Orange Police Arrest Man in Connection with Irvington Ave. Burglaries

The Village Green
From the South Orange Police Department blotter:

March 19, 2024

*****UPDATE ARREST*****

On March 19, 2024, South Orange Police arrested Bryan Edney age 56, of Newark, NJ after he was observed by South Orange Police Officer Travis Cooper walking in South Orange Village. Officer Cooper noticed that Mr. Edney resembled the suspect from an APB regarding the Irvington Ave. burglaries. Mr. Edney was detained for further investigation, which led to him being charged in connection with the March 16th incidents.

March 16, 2024

Residential Burglary
South Orange Police responded to an apartment complex on Irvington Ave. An unidentified actor attempted to burglarize one apartment and successfully burglarized a second apartment at that complex. South Orange Police Detective Bureau responded and processed the scene where both forensic and video evidence were recovered.

 

